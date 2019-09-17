UWS Celebrates Constitution Day with Trivia Game

Constitution Day recognizes the adoption of the U.S. Constitution

SUPERIOR, Wis. – September 17th is Constitution Day, and annual holiday recognizing the adoption of the U.S. Constitution.

At the University of Wisconsin-Superior, students and staff celebrated with a Constitution trivia game.

They were asked questions about where the document was adopted, who was there, and what articles and amendments are included.

“It really is part of our everyday experience in terms of what it establishes, our protections, our rights, and it’s important for people to remember, to know these things,” said Alisa Von Hagel, an Associate Professor of Political Science who wrote the trivia questions.

Trivia winners got prizes and everybody who participated was given a pocket constitution.