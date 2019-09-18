Art Exhibit Opening Saturday Inside Free Range Film Festival Barn

The Exhibit, Featuring Two Local Artists, is Opening Saturday, September 21 in Wrenshall

WRENSHALL, Minn. – As autumn approaches the Northland, a new art exhibit is set to open and be on display for the next two weekends in Wrenshall.

The visual arts exhibition features the work of Catherine Meier and Kristina Estall.

Field Trials II allows for artistic experimentation and exploration inside a century old barn.

Both artists work in partnership with the natural landscape and reflect on our comprehension of time and space.

The two local artists are using the Free Range Film Barn as a lab space for the generation and exhibition of new work.

In agricultural terms, field trials offer farmers the opportunity to see how new practices might be adapted and to closely observe how these management decisions might function on a larger scale.

Organizer Anne Dugan says Field Trials II offers a space for artists and audiences to invite chance and wild growth into the artistic process.

About the Artists:

Catherine Meier explores the meaning of “open space” through animation, site-specific installations, and large-scale prints and drawings. Representing a state of mind as well as a state of being, these expansive works are redolent of the artist’s own travels crossing the Great Plains of North America and the Mongolian Steppe where her experience of freedom and boundlessness also fueled feelings of fear and paranoia. Meier has shown her work in gallery and museum settings in the Midwest, South, and Japan, at film festivals, and in the very landscapes that gave rise to her drawings.

Kristina Estell uses daily encounters with natural and constructed environments to generate ideas of implicit action and reaction. Using a variety of processes and materials, Estell creates sculpture, installation, interactive and watercolor works that generate sensitive and dynamic material experiences. She exhibits and participates in creative projects nationally and internationally.

The exhibit is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through Minnesota State Arts Board grants and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

Exhibit Dates:

(Opening) Saturday, September 21 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 22 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.