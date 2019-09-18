College of St. Scholastica Celebrates Homecoming Week

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s Homecoming week at the College of St. Scholastica, and students are celebrating school pride.

A student activities fair filled the Benedictine Commons.

About fifty clubs met with students, teaching them all the ways they can get involved on campus.

“I think it’s good for people to get involved, especially for our first year students who are coming in so they can really start to form that community here on campus, meet upper classmen,” said CSS student body president Andrew Bailey.

Here’s a full schedule of homecoming events this week at CSS.