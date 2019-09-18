Former Bulldog, Current Mirage Head Coach Emma Stauber Re-Signs with Whitecaps

The Duluth native will make her return to Amsoil Arena next Saturday when the Bulldogs host the Whitecaps in an exhibition game.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Former UMD Bulldog Emma Stauber has re–signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps.

Stauber, who is currently the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage hockey team, was the third-highest scoring defender for the Whitecaps last season, helping them capture the 2018 Isobel Cup in their inaugural season.

The Duluth native was a standout player at UMD and will make her return to Amsoil Arena next Saturday when the Bulldogs host the Whitecaps in an exhibition game.