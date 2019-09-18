#GOTW Preview: Panthers Looking to Stay Hot Against NightHawks

CULVER, Minn. – For our FOX 21 Sports Game of the Week, we’ll be in Culver to check out a red-hot South Ridge team who is starting to figure things out early on in the season.

The Panthers have won back-to-back games so far, pushing their record to 2–1 on the season. South Ridge has looked impressive on both sides of the ball with an explosive offense and a ferocious defense.

Next up for the South Ridge is a match–up against Northeast Range, who is still looking for their first win of the season. But Panthers agree the worst thing they can do is take the Nighthawks lightly.

Kickoff for Friday’s game in Culver is set for 7 p.m.