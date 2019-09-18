Hunger Action Month at Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank

DULUTH, Minn. – September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country work with food banks to fight hunger in their communities.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank in Duluth supplies the region with more than six million pounds of food every year.

It rescues food donated to other organizations and works with programs like food shelves to make sure Northland families are fed.

“In our region of Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin, we do have a higher food insecurity rate among adults in our region in seven of eight counties,” said Shaye Moris, Executive Director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. “In addition, our child food insecurity rate is much higher than the state averages in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.”

This year, the food bank is working with three percent more product than last year.

Staff say donations and volunteers are always needed.