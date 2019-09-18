Man Dies After Falling From Roof in Eagles Nest Township

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A 55-year-old male has died after he fell from a roof trying to remove a downed tree.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1415 Walsh Road for a medical emergency around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say 55-year-old Hans Christopher Smith had been on the roof of a residence trying to remove a downed tree for the property owner when he lost his footing and fell approximately 20 feet from the roof and onto a propane tank.

The male was unconscious when first responders arrived and ultimately died at the scene due to his injuries.

No foul play is suspected.