New Senior Housing Expected for London Road

Construction is expected to be completed by Sepetember 2020.

DULUTH, Minn. – Housing continues to be a big issue in Duluth, but a new housing option is on the way for seniors on London Road next to the Ecumen Lake Shore Community.

And today Developers broke ground on the new property.

Zvago Lake Superior is a cooperative housing unit where residents can still have ownership, but not the usual responsibilities of owning a home.

The new four story building over looking Lake Superior is being developed by Ecumen and One to One development.

It will have more than 50 units.

Each apartment will range in size up to about 2,000 square feet.

Residents will also being able to enjoy a large terrace and more than 5,000 square feet of other community space.

A new owner says he and his wife are excited about the new building.

“I’ve been in Duluth all my life. I am aware of what a beautiful spot this is and I’ve always had a nice lake view at my old house. It was an opportunity my wife and I could not resist,” said John Baumgarten.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also a soil melding ceremony.

The owners brought soil from their current home to blend with the soil of the new building.

The developer says it gives the owners something to look forward to.

“To honor the fact that they had a great past that has gotten them there and really look forward brightly to the future. Everyone is an active senior. They don’t need to move here they want to move here,” said One to One Development President Tim Nichols.

Ecumen staff say they noticed a need for independent senior housing and this new building will help fill that need.

Nearly 80% of the new building is already sold out.

There are also Zvago locations in Minnetonka, St. Paul, and Apple Valley.