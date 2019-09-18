One Dead in Pine County House Fire

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities say a 62-year-old woman was found deceased in her home Tuesday night after a house fire broke out around 7:53 p.m. on Highway 23 near Brook Park.

Pine County dispatch received a call from the male homeowner who reported his house on fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The male homeowner told authorities he and his wife were in separate rooms of the house when he noticed the fire and the home filling with smoke.

He was able to escape the home and told officials that he attempted to re-enter through a different door to find his wife but was unsuccessful. He then drove to Brook Park to call 911.

Once fire crews were able to control the fire they found the female homeowner deceased.

The male homeowner was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.