Sky Harbor Airport Receives $1 Million Grant for Runway Reconstruction

Construction for phase three of the project begins on Monday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sky Harbor Airport in Park Point will receive a nearly $1 million grant from the Department of Transportation to finish phase three of the runway reconstruction project.

Congressman Pete Stauber recently announced funding was also allocated for Falls International Airport, which will receive more than $15 million for runway reconstruction.

Sky Harbor’s runway has been undergoing a realignment to help maintain aviation access.

Airport officials say they are very close to finishing.

This grant is a big part of getting the project completed.

“Federal and state funding is crucial to us that we’re able to partner with them to maintain infrastructure at both our airports. We could not do it with out them. It would be a significant burden on the local tax base otherwise,” said Duluth Airport Authority Executive Director Tom Werner.

