UMD Men’s Hockey Sits Atop NCHC Preseason Media Poll

UMD will open their season with an exhibition game at home on October 5th against the University of Alberta.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The two-time defending champions UMD men’s hockey team received 23 out of 28 first-place votes to be named the favorites to win the Penrose Cup.

The Bulldogs finished second in the NCHC regular season last year before going on an amazing run that saw them win the conference title and national championship. Denver comes in at #2, followed by Western Michigan, North Dakota and St. Cloud State rounds out the top five.

