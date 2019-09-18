UMD Multicultural Center Reopens After Renovation

New design features larger community space for students to connect

DULUTH, Minn. – A big renovation has transformed the Multicultural Center at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The Multicultural Center is a space for all students to feel welcome at UMD.

Staff tell us it hasn’t been updated since it opened in 2004, and a remodel was more than a decade in the works.

The new layout has a bigger community space where students from diverse backgrounds can work together.

“The best thing is to see all these amazing students studying, talking to each other, and utilizing the space,” said Susana Pelayo-Woodward, Director of the UMD Office of Diversity and inclusion.

Thirteen organizations, like the International Club and Indigenous Students Organization, have offices in the Multicultural Center.

Doreen Nyamwaya, president of the Black Student Association, tells us the new design is more open, making it easier for students from different organizations to connect.

“Throughout the years I did find my voice, found my space here in the Multicultural Center through the different student organizations so I would say that it has helped shape me, given me a place of belonging, and helped me become a better leader,” said Nyamwaya.

The remodeled center was designed with input from a student focus group.

Construction started after spring finals and was finished by the time students moved in this fall.

The remodel was paid for through student service fees, the Kirby Student Center, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and Student Life.