Woman Rescued Off Park Point

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the woman was the sole occupant of a sailboat which she was out of and on the shore at the time of rescue.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A woman is alive after a water rescue off Park Point starting at around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman hurt her hand while trying to secure her sailboat and then subsequently was yelling to a man over on Wisconsin Point for help, however the wind was so strong that the man could not hear what she was saying.

There is no word on her condition, however she was able to walk with assistance off the Duluth Fire Department’s Marine 19 boat.

Marine 19 along with Duluth Fire Department’s Marine 1, a jet ski, both had a hand in the rescue, and according to the fire department, allowed for the victim to be rescued 30 minutes sooner than if they had not had the boat.

The sailboat was not floundered and is being towed back to its launch point by the Coast Guard.