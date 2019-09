Yellowjackets Women’s Soccer Settle for Draw in Home Opener

It would take extra time, but UWS and Finlandia would end the contest in a 0-0 draw.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Madison Gutekunst finished with nine saves but the Wisconsin-Superior women’s soccer team couldn’t find the back up the net as their home opener ended in a 0-0 draw Wednesday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Yellowjackets will look to rebound Sunday afternoon at home against Concordia (Minn.).