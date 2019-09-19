2019 Deer Hunting Regulations

The DNR is carefully monitoring the Chronic Wasting Disease management zones along with helping get youth into hunting this season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Deer season is upon Minnesota and the Department of Natural Resources has added a few new regulations this year relating to a variety of things.

They are also announcing a statewide youth season in October in hopes kids will become interested in hunting.

“One of the big new regulations is the youth season it’s been a pilot season for a number of years but this year it will be statewide. It’s a four day hunt over MEA weekend for youth ages 10-17 and those youth can shoot a dear of either sex that season,” said area wildlife manager Chris Balzer.

