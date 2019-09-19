A New Delivery-Only Restaurant Opens in Duluth

Orders can be made on Food Dudes.

DULUTH, Minn. – An new restaurant has opened in Duluth, but it’s not the traditional restaurant you may be thinking of.

Bowls to go is a virtual restaurant designed to be “delivery–only”.

the restaurant will offer more than five different mac and cheese bowls along with other specialities.

Owner Rick Lampton, who also owns 310 Pub and 7 West, says delivery is becoming more of a trend in the industry.

“People have shorter lunch breaks. They need food delivered to their offices, their places of work. Our delivery business has gone up already and this is helping us capitalize on that trend,” said Rick Lampton

Orders are now being taken through the food dudes delivery service