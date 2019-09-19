Adam Jagunich joined the FOX 21 News Team as a Photojournalist in October 2008.

Adam is an Emmy Award winning Photojournalist, and has worked in the Media Business since 2002.

Adam has worked at Northland’s Newscenter, B105, KOOL 101.7, and MIX 108.

Adam even worked a short stint as Homer D. Hound, the Mascot for the Duluth Dukes baseball team!

Adam loves his job, and lives by the slogan “Everybody has a story.”

When not working, Adam loves spending time with his wife and daughter, traveling, and grilling out.