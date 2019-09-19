Age Well Arrowhead Hosting Inaugural “The Art of Aging” Fundraiser

The Fundraiser is Happening Thursday, September 26 at Northland Country Club in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Age Well Arrowhead’s first annual The Art of Aging fundraising event is taking place September 26, at Northland Country Club in Duluth.

The fundraiser begins at 5:00 p.m.

The event includes live and silent auctions, art demonstrations, opportunities to meet local artists and a chance to take home amazing pieces of art and other prizes.

All of the programs, services, and activities of Age Well Arrowhead radiates from their mission to “connect older adults and caregivers with services that support healthy aging and independence.”

The non-profit organization helps older adults age well at home which is exactly where they want to be.

Your support will provide funding for high-impact services that are essential to maintaining the health and independence of seniors.

Click here to purchase your tickets today!