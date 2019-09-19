Car Crash Leads to Citizen’s Arrest

DULUTH, Minn. – A car crash left two people and a dog injured on Grand Avenue, according to eyewitnesses of the incident.

The crash happened around the 6900 Block of Grand Avenue near Perfect Timing Auto Repair Thursday afternoon.

A witness to the crash says they saw a white Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed down Grand Avenue before it hit another vehicle.

A silver Fiat trying to get out of the way of the speeding vehicle was struck by the Dodge Charger and sent flipping into the parking lot of the auto repair shop.

Randal Shaw, an employee at Perfect Timing Auto Repair, ran to the scene to assist the crash victims when he saw the driver of the Dodge Charger allegedly trying to flee the scene.

“That’s when I had to go to my truck and get my cuffs out of my truck and try to detain him until the police could get here,” Shaw said.

Witnesses said both drivers of the vehicles seemed injured as well as a dog that was in the back seat of the Fiat.

“I’m surprised both of them are alive,” Shaw said.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released from the Duluth Police Department.