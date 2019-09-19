Child Car Seat Safety Clinic Helps Drivers Install Seats Correctly

Clinics offered the third Thursday of every month at various Duluth fire stations

DULUTH, Minn. – Drivers learned how to properly install child car seats in their vehicles.

The free clinic is offered every month at various Duluth fire stations.

Rear-facing car seats are recommended for kids until they’re between two and four years old. All kids should be in a special car seat until they’re between eight and twelve years old.

Clinic instructors tell us it’s important for drivers to use the right car seat and to fasten it correctly.

“With a lot of the misuse out there, we feel that educating people on how to do it correctly is definitely going to be a goal in making sure that those kids are traveling safely,” said Child Passenger Safety Instructor, Laura Owen.

