Evers Would Consider Mandatory Gun Buy-Backs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he would consider mandatory buybacks for assault weapons.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke has been pushing for mandatory buybacks on the campaign trail. Republicans have balked at the idea.

Asked if he supports mandatory buybacks during a news conference Thursday to introduce a red flag bill, Evers said he would consider the idea. He didn’t elaborate, saying he was focused on trying to get the red flag bill and a universal background check bill that Democrats introduced last month passed.

The measures come in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. The proposals have virtually no chance of passing the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Wisconsin GOP has said restricting gun access won’t stop mass shootings and attention should instead focus on mental health.