Fall Colors Appear up the North Shore

Lake Superior Hiking Trail sees Fall colors come in early.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- We may be soaking up our final days of Summer, but Fall is getting a head start in some of the trees along the Superior Hiking Trail.

Shades of red and yellow have already appeared up the North Shore, including on the Superior Hiking Trail.

Trail services and nearby businesses are ready for all the people coming to town to see the colorful vegetation.

“We really get that seasonal transition showing up in the trees. We have deciduous trees where the leaves are turning in a lot more intense way than a lot of other places in the country,” trail development & communications director Jaron Cramer said.

The Superior Hiking Trail is looking for volunteers to help clean up a part of the trail in Crow Creek, just past Grand Marais.

