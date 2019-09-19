New Senior Living to Open in Carlton

The new building is expected to be done in March of 2020 and not allow children, pets, or smoking.

CARLTON, Minn. – A brand new age 55 and older living community called The Willows. is coming to Carlton.

According to the owner, the best amenity will be the neighborhood.

“The location where it’s at the bike trails right here so you walk out your door you’ve got a nice patio facility that’s going to be here overlooking the pond over here it’s walking distance to the nursing home in Carlton the assisted living it’s walking distance to the grocery stores in Carlton,” said Paul Vernon, the owner of The Willows.

The units will run anywhere from $795 to $1295 a month and will include 6 affordable housing units as well.