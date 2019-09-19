One Roof Community Housing Celebrates 300th Home

Housing consistently comes at a low supply and high demand meaning the need for affordable housing continues to grow and One Roof is there to help

CLOQUET, Minn. – Housing consistently comes at a low supply and high demand meaning the need for affordable housing continues to grow.

One Roof Community Housing is a group that tries to help families achieve homeownership and on Thursday they celebrated their 300th home sale.

One Roof helps sell about 25 to 30 homes each year with their land trust then sell them below market value to people who are in need of homes.

The house was located in Cloquet and was a tax forfeited home that the land trust brought up and completely fixed up the inside so the incoming family will not have to.

“The people that we serve are of modest means they are employed they have a steady income they can qualify for a mortgage but they typically have a very modest amount they can put down on the house and a modest amount they can put towards repairs or updates so we try to tackle those things right up front,” said Jim Philbin the community land trust director.

Along with a reduced house cost One Roof has Home Buyer 101 classes educating the people who buy their homes about the entire process.

The 300th home is being sold to a father of two girls who says he could not be more grateful for the help he has received.

“If somebody would have told me even two months ago before I put in the offer that I would be having a 145,000 dollar house I would have said no way I can’t afford that that’s why this program is great you go to classes you learn about the whole home buying process,” said Bill Aker the home buyer.

After the families are ready to leave their homes they are compelled by the trust to sell the house again for less than market value to pay it forward to the next family.

One Roof housing has helped 470 people to date.