Police Presence Increased In Lincoln Park After Business Targeted 3 Times

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police have increased patrols in the Lincoln Park neighborhood after recent break-ins at a business there.

The business is on the 2300 block of West Superior Street and has been a target three times, which is why FOX 21 is not naming it.

No arrests were made as of Thursday night.

Police believe the crimes involve one suspect, and they are reminding people to always call 911 when seeing anything suspicious.