Prep Soccer: Greyhounds Sweep Hunters; Spartans Top T-Hawks Behind Kidd’s Hat Trick

The Duluth East boys and girls soccer team picked up home wins over their Duluth Denfeld counterparts.

DULUTH, Minn. – Maddie Sarvela scored the lone goal of the match as the Duluth East girls soccer team knocked off Duluth Denfeld 1-0 Thursday night at Ordean Stadium.

In boys soccer action, David Wallerstein and Aidan Erickson found the back of the net as the Greyhounds topped the Hunters 2-1. And Jakob Kidd finished with a hat trick as Superior got the home win over Grand Rapids 4-1.