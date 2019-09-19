Prep Volleyball: Raiders Stay Undefeated, Eskomos Win Fourth Straight

Greenway stay undefeated on the season as they knocked off Cloquet on the road.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Claire Vekich led all hitters with 22 kills as Greenway got the road win over Cloquet 3-1 Thursday night at Cloquet Middle School.

The Lumberjacks would hand the Raiders their first set loss of the season. But they rolled the rest of the way to improve to 11-0.

In other volleyball action, Esko won their fourth in a row as they got the home sweep over Barnum 3-0. Taiya Gregg and Zoie Johnson combined to record 23 kills.