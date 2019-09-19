Remodeled Skyline Social and Games to Reopen Soon

Former Skyline Lanes set to open Friday, September 27th after $3 million renovation

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games is expected to reopen soon after a major renovation.

After a $3 million renovation project, the former Skyline Lanes will include a lot more than bowling. The entertainment center will have a forty-piece arcade, virtual reality experiences, and a game called Duckpin bowling in the expanded bar area.

“Winter’s a lot longer up here in Northern Minnesota, it seems to never go away, so on top of bowling we thought let’s bring in some cool attractions that when people are cooped up from that awful weather that they can do,” said General Manager Corey Kolquist.

The business is expected to reopen Friday, September 27th.