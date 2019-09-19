Two Harbors Celebrates New Electric Car Charging Stations

Two new electric car charging stations open in Two Harbors.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- It’s drive electric week across the United Dtates and the Northland is taking part by opening up two new vehicle charging stations in downtown Two Harbors.

The city celebrated the addition of their electric car charging stations right behind city hall.

The joint project with Minnesota Power is a response to the increased number of electric cars the city has seen driving up the North Shore.

Two Harbors’ mayor hopes it makes the city more inviting to tourists.

“There’s getting to be a growing demand for electric cars, so having the stations and being a tourist destination for the community is a big deal,” Mayor Christopher Swanson said.

The stations aren’t just for tourists.

The city hopes the local community responds well to the charging stations and encourages them to use more renewable energy options.

“When you use that type of energy to charge an electric vehicle, it has less than half of the carbon footprint of a traditional gasoline vehicle, so it’s a great way to not only enjoy a fast vehicle, that’s fun to drive, but it’s a great way to move forward with sustainability,” Frank Frederickson, MN Power VP of customer experience said.

To date, there are nearly 11 thousand electric vehicles on Minnesota roads.