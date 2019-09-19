Two Harbors High School Takes Precaution Against Rumored School Threat

Two Harbors High School closed until 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- The Two Harbors High School community experienced a bit of a scare Thursday morning after rumors of a possible threat led to closing the school for most of the day.

The principle received a call early Thursday morning from a staff member reporting a threat directed at the campus.

Once the superintendent was informed, they decided to cancel classes and informed parents soon after.

An investigation with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office determined the school was under no real danger.

“Followed from the investigation was that there was no credible threat. Part of the rumors were rumors about a gun, there was no gun on school property ever, nor did a student have a gun. Also part of the rumors were that there were arrests, and there were no arrests made,” superintendent William Crandall said.

Two Harbors High School re–opened at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon for clubs and extra–curricular. Students will not have to make up the day of classes.