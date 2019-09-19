UMD Football to Take On St. Cloud State in “Battle for the Bone”

Kickoff for Saturday's game at Malosky Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many college football rivalry games have a nickname. Colorado state and Wyoming play for the Bronze Boot. Wisconsin and Minnesota play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Akron and Kent State play for a Wagon Wheel. This weekend, the UMD football team will take on St. Cloud State in the “Battle for the Bone”.

The tradition is only two years old and to this point, the Bulldogs have won both times, including a 41–17 win at St. Cloud last season.

