Bentleyville Candy Bar Sale Fundraiser Kicks Off This Weekend

Bentleyville candy bar sales begins Sept. 21.

DULUTH, Minn.- The holidays are coming to the Northland and that means preparations for the Bentleyville Tour of Lights are underway.

For one dollar, people can buy a chocolate candy bar at participating Holiday gas stations in the area in hopes of being one of 10 golden ticket recipients.

Golden ticket winners could end up with 4 round–trip tickets to Chicago or a brand new 4–wheel ATV

“We raise thousands of dollars throughout the whole candy bar sale an every single one of those dollars goes back into the infrastructure of Bentleyville. It goes into giving away the 25 thousand hats that we give out to children out there, our popcorn, our cookies, our hot chocolate, and everything that goes into making Bentleyville the free event that it is,” Nathan Bentley said.

Bentleyville set up kicks off tomorrow at Bayfront Festival Park.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare the tour of lights every Saturday and Sunday from now until the event opens at the end of November.