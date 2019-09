Bulldogs Soccer Shuts Out Golden Eagles in NSIC Opener

Four different players all scored in Minnesota Duluth's win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team battled the fog and came out on top on Friday, topping Minnesota Crookston 4-0 to win the NSIC opener.

Mikayla Iaquinto, Emily Hinz, Haley Ford and Tiana Degrande all scored in the win, while Hinz also tallied an assist.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they take on Bemidji State University.