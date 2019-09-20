Enjoy Ciders for a Cause Tuesday at Wild State Cider

Ciders for a Cause will Help Support Transportation, Community Development Efforts
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. – You’re invited to drink ciders for a cause!

Zeitgeist is teaming up with Wild State Cider to celebrate and raise funds for active transportation in Duluth.

On Tuesday, September 24 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., one dollar of every cider purchased at Wild State will go towards Zeitgeist’s active transportation and community development efforts.

The family-friendly event will include a campfire, s’mores, food trucks, music, games, and prizes.

Zeitgeist staff will be leading a group bike rides from the Rose Garden and Memorial Park to Wild State Cider.

Rides will leave from the meeting points at 5:15 p.m.

Active transportation relies on human-powered modes of transportation-such as biking, walking, and transit-instead of relying on personal vehicles.

Some of Zeitgeist’s projects which will benefit from these funds include their:

  • Places for People Campaign, which promotes the inclusion of biking and walking infrastructure on public street projects
  • Annual Bus Bike Walk Month and Winter Bike Week
  • Creative Placemaking Library, which consists of furniture, play equipment, and other items available for rent that help enhance public spaces
  • Quality of Life community engagement efforts

Click here to learn more about Ciders for a Cause.

