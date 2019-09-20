Enjoy Ciders for a Cause Tuesday at Wild State Cider

Ciders for a Cause will Help Support Transportation, Community Development Efforts

DULUTH, Minn. – You’re invited to drink ciders for a cause!

Zeitgeist is teaming up with Wild State Cider to celebrate and raise funds for active transportation in Duluth.

On Tuesday, September 24 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., one dollar of every cider purchased at Wild State will go towards Zeitgeist’s active transportation and community development efforts.

The family-friendly event will include a campfire, s’mores, food trucks, music, games, and prizes.

Zeitgeist staff will be leading a group bike rides from the Rose Garden and Memorial Park to Wild State Cider.

Rides will leave from the meeting points at 5:15 p.m.

Active transportation relies on human-powered modes of transportation-such as biking, walking, and transit-instead of relying on personal vehicles.

Some of Zeitgeist’s projects which will benefit from these funds include their:

Places for People Campaign, which promotes the inclusion of biking and walking infrastructure on public street projects

Annual Bus Bike Walk Month and Winter Bike Week

Creative Placemaking Library, which consists of furniture, play equipment, and other items available for rent that help enhance public spaces

Quality of Life community engagement efforts

Click here to learn more about Ciders for a Cause.