First 9-Hole Disc Golf Course Opens in Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – The very first 9–hole disc golf course is now open at the Superior Municipal Forest.

The free course is located in the area of the former archery range.

It expands to the ski trails to give more of a challenge.

Superior already has a 6–hole course and it has been getting a lot of use from players.

The City of Superior Parks and Recreation Commission say they were approached by Lake Superior Disc Golf Association about opening a new course.

“I think it was important to look at adding another course because it is an increasingly popular sport. It is for all ages and all skill levels,” said Linda Cadotte, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry.

The Lake Superior Disc Golf Association will be hosting the North Shore Doubles Finale at the new course on September 29th.