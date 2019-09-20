Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 9/20/19
Here's all the action from Friday night including big wins for Hermantown, Esko, Grand Rapids and South Ridge.
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Hermantown 30 Duluth Denfeld 8 (F)
Cloquet 50 Hibbing 14 (F)
Mora 44 Esko 36 (F)
Grand Rapids 30 Proctor 3 (F)
Two Harbors 20 Virginia 8 (F)
Duluth East 36 North Branch 16 (F)
International Falls 14 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 56 (F)
MN NINE-PERSON FOOTBALL
Northeast 0 South Ridge 52 (F)
McGregor 16 Cromwell-Wright 13 (F)
WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Northwestern 52 Barron 7
Superior 24 Hudson 49