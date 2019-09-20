Get Lost In A Corn Maze

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Family Fun

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Get lost in a corn maze with Fox 21’s Meteorologist Brittney Merlot and Brett Scott. We timed their adventure to see how long it took to get out! Ru-Ridge is a 400 acre farm with 8 acres of corn maze and family activities including a straw bale maze, ninja course, petting zoo, pumpkin painting, games, corn piles, photo ops and hayrides to a special look-out! It’s open now through Halloween! Evening flash light corn maze options on certain nights too. Plus, field trips, families and friends are all welcome!

There is also 18 acres of vegetables – 4 acres of cabbage & broccoli; 4 acres sweet corn; many acres of pumpkin/squash/gourds/corn stalks & straw. Plus, north country concessions!

