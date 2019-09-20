Hundreds of Health Professionals Address Problems in Medicine at MN Medical Association Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of health professionals filled the DECC in Duluth for the annual Minnesota Medical Association conference.

Attendees participated in open forums.

Multiple health vendors were available to share information on different services.

Every year, the conference is a way for doctors and other health professionals to get together to discuss problems in medicine.

One major issue is the lack of health care in rural communities.

“It gives us a chance to think about the problems of access, availability, affordability, and how we can help train care providers for the future and how we can make sure the resources that they need such as emergency medical services, pharmacy services and hospital services are all available,” said Douglas Wood, President of the Minnesota Medical Association.

This is the first time conference has been held in the Twin Ports in the last ten years.