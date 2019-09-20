Merritt Park Demolition Continues with Hockey Rink

The work is all part of the Duluth 2010 parks and recreation master plan calling for a fewer but higher quality parks facilities throughout the city.

DULUTH, Minn. – Merritt Park is undergoing a demolition which will include taking away the community center and historic ice rink.

The demolition of the hockey rink boards was done after the community club asked the city to help them remove the boards.

Discussions will start this fall on the new look of Merritt Park.

“We’ll be discussing things such as not only the hockey rink and building facility but also the playground facilities picnic tables and these things that people enjoy in their parks,” said Jessica Peterson, the parks and recreation manager.

The now-demolished Marritt Park rink was built after WWII.