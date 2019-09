UMD Volleyball Opens NSIC Play with Home Sweep

The Bulldogs would make quick work of Upper Iowa as they win it 3-0.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kate Berg led the way with 15 kills as the UMD volleyball team swept Upper Iowa 3-0 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Meredith Sutton chipped in with 11 kills of her own while Emily Balts recorded 42 assists. The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday as they host Winona State.