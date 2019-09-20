Upcoming 5K Run, Walk to Benefit Douglas County Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund

Running for Our Heroes 5K Run/Walk is Happening Saturday, September 28 on the Campus of UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior is hosting the 6th annual Running for Our Heroes 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 28, at 9:00 a.m.

The event is hosted by UW-Superior’s Veteran and Nontraditional Student Center (VNSC) and Douglas County Veteran Services.

“It’s been great to see this event grow,” said Monte Stewart, the VNSC Student Services Coordinator. “We’ve made improvements that really enhance the experience for participants. The Superior Police Department auxiliary blocks off roads and the Superior Fire Department is there to support the race and they also hang a large American flag from the ladder of one of their fire trucks next to the finish line. The local Wisconsin Army National Guard unit and American Legion Post #435 will also be in attendance to present colors and represent our veterans. I think it’s great that we are able to highlight the everyday heroes in our lives and include them in the event’s festivities.”

Registration, as well as the start and finish line, will be located at UW-Superior’s Marcovich Wellness Center at 1810 Catlin Avenue.

Registration is $30 per person from September 9 to 24 and $35 after.

The registration fee for UW-Superior students, military veterans and pre-kindergarten to 12th grade students is $20 per person.

Registration includes a T-shirt and gift bag while supplies last.

You’re also welcome to register from 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. the day of the race.

Click here to register online.

Event organizers are hoping to see more than 200 participants at this year’s race.

“The course takes you through the campus and heart of UW-Superior,” said Stewart. “We have music playing prior to the race and during the race. I love the fact that we conduct a formal national anthem before the race, too. We also take a moment of silence to recognize the heroes in our lives who may not be here today. It’s a powerful event.”

All proceeds from the run/walk will benefit the Douglas County Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund as well as the UW-Superior VNSC Emergency Fund.

Since it started, the Running for Our Heroes 5K Run/Walk has raised more than $10,000.

The VNSC opened in 2012 to provide programming in support of student success for veteran or nontraditional students.

The VNSC serves 35 percent of the undergraduate enrollment each semester including veterans, students with children, current military service members, dependents or spouses of veterans, married students and students 25 years or older.

More than five percent of UW-Superior’s undergraduates are veteran/military students.