Veterans Honored at POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. – September 20th is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, when military service members who never returned home from war are remembered.

The Vietnam Veterans Association hosted a ceremony at Memorial Park in West Duluth. There, people honored the sacrifices made by thousands of American veterans still missing in action.

A military motto is “never leave a man behind,” but veterans say, unfortunately, some were left behind.

“Those of us here, we were lucky to come back and many of us know guys that didn’t, that went missing,” said Neill Atkins of the Vietnam Veterans Association.

POW/MIA Recognition Day has been observed since 1979.