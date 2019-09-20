Wisconsin Point Fully Opens to Public After a Three Year Reconstruction Project

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Wisconsin Point in Superior went through a $1. 5 million restoration project.

After three years, the popular attraction is now fully open to the public.

Today, the City of Superior held a ribbon cutting to reintroduce it to everyone.

Wisconsin Point is a nearly 250 acre peninsula with a large habitat and beaches.

This restoration project is part of the City of Superior’s plan to ensure Wisconsin Point is preserved for years to come.

The point’s shorelines have been maintained and the dunes on beaches have been restored.

Invasive species were also removed and new native species were planted to revitalize the habitat.

A few public access enhancements were added like parking, new bathrooms, and ADA accessible boardwalks.

“It’s great to finally give an improved Wisconsin Point back to the citizens of Superior and our visitors,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

Wisconsin Point is a culturally significant place for the Ojibwe people.

The area was the home of a village site and a cemetery many years ago.

State and city officials worked with the Fond–Du–Lac Band and other tribes to help ensure the preservation of the land and the culture.

“It has been a gathering place for a really long time including now. And so having it in good shape is respectful to folks who originally gave up this land,” said Deanna Erickson, Education Coordinator for Lake Superior National Esturine Research Reserve.

The funding for the project was provided by U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Summer may be ending but there is still plenty of time to check out the updates at Wisconsin Point.