Bulldogs Football Wins “Battle for the Bone” to Stay Undefeated

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 13 UMD football team overcame a slow offensive start to top St. Cloud State 20-14 in the “Battle for the Bone”.

Saturday’s game was also military appreciation night, and there was a special pregame ceremony with military members.

The Bulldogs stay undefeated and improve to 3-0. The Bulldogs will hit the road next Saturday, Sept. 28, to take on Bemidji State. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m.