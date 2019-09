Bulldogs Sweep Warriors for Eighth Straight Win

No. 4 UMD has now swept eight straight matches.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 4 UMD volleyball team continued their strong start to the season, sweeping Winona State 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-19) to sweep eight straight matches.

Hanna Meyer led the way with 15 kills, while Abby Thor had 11 and Emily Balts finished with 39 assists.

The Bulldogs (9-1) will hit the road on Friday, Sept. 27, to take on No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul.