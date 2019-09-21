Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Opens 2019 Practices

The UMD women's hockey team is ranked 10th in the USCHO preseason poll.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team officially opened practices on Saturday to get the 2019 season started.

The Bulldogs are ranked 10th in the USCHO preseason poll and are an older, more experienced team this year. The Bulldogs will have a deeper core of defenders, plus are bringing back almost all of their goal scorers from last season except for junior forward Naomi Rogge, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

With just three freshmen, the team feels more connected as they hit the ice and feel that experience will help them this season.

“I like where we’re at. I think our senior class is really special. We’ve got great leadership in that group, great experience. They all want to go out with a bang and I’m really excited about that group,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

“It’s just a huge confidence builder when we have so many returners. It’s definitely been a lot easier just bringing in three freshmen. With having all of our, especially sophomores and juniors just get a little bit older and have that confidence, I think that’s really going to help us,” senior forward and captain Sydney Brodt said.

The Bulldogs will host the Minnesota Whitecaps next Saturday, Sept. 28, to open the 2019 season.