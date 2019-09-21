Saints Football Hangs on For First “Home” Win

Zach Edwards completed 19 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns in St. Scholstica's win in their first game at Public Schools Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team jumped out to an early lead and was able to hang on late to defeat Crown 35-32 on Saturday in their homecoming game and first game at Public Schools Stadium this season.

Zach Edwards completed 19 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns. Eddie Lee and Mitchell Adrian caught two touchdowns each, while Edwards ran in a touchdown of his own.

The Saints improve to 3-0 and win their first game of UMAC play. The Saints will play their first road game next Saturday, Sept. 28, against Westminster.