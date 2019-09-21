Saints Volleyball Wins Home Opener

Jessica Remer finished with 16 kills while Katie Brostrom had 23 assists in St. Scholastica's win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica volleyball team returned home on Saturday for homecoming and their home opener, and took care of business, defeating St. Catherine 3-1 (26-24, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20).

Jessica Remer led the way for the Saints with 16 kills, while Katie Brostrom tallied 23 assists.

The Saints (8-2) will be back in action next Saturday, Sept. 28, on the road against Minnesota Morris to open UMAC play.