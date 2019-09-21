‘Tis the Season to Set Up Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Bentleyville setup at Bayfront Festival Park begins

DULUTH, Minn.- ‘Tis the season to setup the Bentleyville Tour of Lights.

Saturday, volunteers began decorating Bayfront Festival Park.

Close to 100 volunteers unloaded ten semi–trucks of Christmas lights, including new NASA and aquarium themed displays.

Sean Stevenson has been on the Bentleyville set up staff since 2013 and says he loves the feeling of giving back.

“There’s a lot of pride, a lot of joy to be a part of Bentleyville. It’s just a really good way to spend a Saturday, giving back and helping put on this event,” Stevenson said.

Anyone can volunteer to help get Bentleyville up and running.

Setup days are every Saturday and Sunday from 8 to 5, rain or shine, until the event opens in November.