UMD Walks a Mile to Support People with Disabilities

12th Annual Walk a Mile in Our Shoes hopes to raise $50,000.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a sea of burgundy at the UMD Fieldhouse for Udac’s 12th Annual Walk a Mile in Our Shoes event.

UMD athletes and Band students walked a one mile journey to support those who journey through life with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

UMD teams were encouraged to raise funds before enjoying the energetic morning on campus.

“It really does raise awareness in the broader community and helps individuals who are students, communicate the message about what it is people with disabilities are capable of,” said Udac Executive Director Karen Herman.

Some who have disabilities also joined the walk, excited to carry on the tradition for another year.

“Cause it helps raise awareness in the community about what we are doing at Udac,” Heath Maki said. “This is the 12th year and we’ll be doing it every year hopefully for the next 50 years.”

The event is a fundraiser for Udac. This year organizers looked to surpass their goal, of $50,000.